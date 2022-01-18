Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al Yankovic in new biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is set to play Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It will air on, er, the Roku Channel. From the Hollywood Reporter:

Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the screenplay, with Appel directing the film and executive producing. Funny or Die and Tango are producing the feature, which begins filming in Los Angeles in early February. (Funny or Die, Yankovic and Appel produced a fake trailer in 2010 for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story where Aaron Paul starred as Yankovic.)[…]

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," said Yankovic. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Added Appel: "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it."