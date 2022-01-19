How a small change in traffic light signals can reduce collisions with pedestrians by 15%

Mark Frauenfelder

By activating the "walk" light for pedestrians a few seconds before the traffic light turns green reduces the likelihood of pedestrian collisions by 15%. The main reason: it's easier for drivers to see walkers in the middle of an intersection than walkers stepping into the street from the curb. The video also says that allowing right turns on a red light "leads to a 69% increase in crashes, many of which involve pedestrians."