A cruise ship full of passengers changes course to avoid a lawsuit

A cruise ship went on the lam to avoid an arrest warrant, taking all of its passengers with it.

The Crystal Symphony ship from Crystal Cruises was headed for Miami, its final stop, when it learned that a lawsuit had been filed against it for unpaid fuel bills. Rather than pay up, the ship did an about-face and hightailed it to Bimini, Bahamas, where it is still docked.

Many of the ship's passengers caught a ferry back to Fort Lauderdale, rather than Miami, which was "uncomfortable due to inclement weather," according to AP. Other passengers went to local airports and caught a flight back to the U.S.

From CNN: