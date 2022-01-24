President Biden doesn't seem to have as much patience for Doocy as his Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Caught on a hot mic, the President says what we're all feeling:
President Biden, on a hot mic, remarks on Doocy: "What a stupid son of a b*tch
