Is this fascinating over-35-minute video, Ask a Mortician's Caitlin Doughty explores the myths and the reality of books bound in human skin. From the fictional Necronomicon and the Evil Dead films to medical textbooks bound in the skin of the poor to the controversies surrounding the handling and preservation of such books, there's a lot to unpack here. Bonus material: You get to see Caitlin cosplaying a Pure Finder, aka a Victorian dog shit collector who sold animal excrement to tanning houses for use in leather preparation.
Image: Screengrab
Everything you've ever wanted to know about books bound in human skin
