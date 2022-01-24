Michael Flynn's ad promotes "Take Action" event in Texas with gunshots and bullet holes

In a rootin' tootin' Lauren Boebert-style ad that hearkens back to the Wild West days, disgraced general Michael Flynn promotes a "Take Action Tour" with gunshots and bullet holes.

The hokey, disjointed promo starts off in the style of an old scratchy western cartoon that says, "It's time to take a stand." This is followed by the sound of gunfire and images of bullet holes, along with swinging saloon doors, a lone tumbleweed, grazing cattle … and then an out-of-character Flynn sporting an Adidas tracksuit. "I see the battlefield unfold in front of me today …" he says. It's about as poorly produced as a MyPillow ad.

The rinky-dink event, which takes place this weekend in Texas, pushes for greater "Border Law Enforcement," "Biblical Citizenship," and "Election Integrity from a Biblical Worldview," according to a post on Gab.