Listen to Lauren Boebert's ominous warning at the end of her anti-safety ad

Carla Sinclair

With her smug whipped up anger as she struts around the perimeter of the Capitol's temporary fencing, Rep. Lauren Boebert's (Q-Colo) cheap "Tear Down This Wall" ad would be laughable – if it weren't for the threatening sound effect of a gunshot at the very end.