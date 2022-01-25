An anti-masker takes a stand on Disneyland's 'Mr. Toad's Wild Ride'

I was recently at Disneyland with my 14-year-old daughter. We were shocked by the number of people refusing to wear masks, wearing a mask with their nose hanging out (loving referred to as "Dick Noses",) and an unbelievable number of families in matching Thin-Blue-Line or "Let's go Brandon" tee-shirts.

Generally, Castmembers were able to get these wonderful folks to mask up, and they would for a few feet of line, but as soon as they were 'out of sight' they'd return to flying their asshole flags.

Here is a TikTok of a woman turning Mr. Toad's Wild Ride into a screaming nightmare: