Peter Dinklage says Disney's remaking of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is "fucking backwards"

Actor Peter Dinklage said he would have been "all in" had Disney put a "cool, progressive spin" on its live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but instead, the studio went with a "fucking backwards" adaptation, reports The Guardian.

Dinklage made his remarks on Marc Maron's podcast:

I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. You're progressive in one way but you're still making that fucking backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave. What the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough. They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I'm just like, 'What are you doing?'