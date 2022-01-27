Dig this groovy psychedelic Bic lighter drive-in commercial from the '70s

This vintage psychedelic Bic lighter commercial from a drive-in theater features two anthropomorphic Bic lighters, watching a movie together. The movie they're watching is an abstract swirl of trippy shapes and patterns. This is exactly the kind of thing I would have expected two lighters to watch for entertainment. One of the lighters then says that the film makes them want to flick its Bic. It ends when they both get hungry, grow giant beaks, and gobble down a bunch of junk food.