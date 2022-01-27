Spotify chooses Joe Rogan over Neil Young

Earlier this week Neil Young wrote an open letter to Spotify instructing them to either kick Joe Rogan off the platform or stop streaming his songs. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," wrote Young. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Spotify chose to keep Rogan. No surprise there. While Young's music is incredibly popular, Spotify has a $100 million contract with Rogan, who regularly disseminates Covid misinformation to 11 million listeners on his Spotify podcast.

A Spotify spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter:

We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.

In a statement on his website, Young said 60% of his streaming revenue had come from Spotify: