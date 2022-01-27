Charles Berthoud, a talented bassist who can play a mean one-string bass, added cello strings to his electric bass guitar. And then he beautifully played it with a bow. Always experimenting, Berthoud is a true inspiration for any creative person, musician or not.
This musician plays an electric bass guitar with a bow and it's wonderful
