Spooky music video for the song "Are We Still Married" directed by The Quay Brothers

The Quay Brothers, identical twins known for their incredible stop-motion animation, directed this eerie music video for "Are We Still Married" by His Name is Alive. The Quay Brothers were born in 1947 and have made tons of surreal short films since the 70s. Their art has an uncanny style that combines live-action and animation and is influenced by writers such as Franz Kafka. I love their chilling use of children's toys and dolls in this music video. They really know how to make the world around them come to life in a way that makes the viewer feel like they're dreaming.