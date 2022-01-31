Alcoholic Taco Bell Baja Blast Mountain Dew now exists

CNN reports that Sam Adams' parent company, Boston Beer Company, will soon be releasing a special edition hard seltzer based on the Taco Bell-exclusive Mountain Dew Baja Blast. This comes in addition to the company's previously-announced HARD MTN DEW flavors.

There's even a backstory!

Baja Blast first got its start at Taco Bell in 2004 in what was a first-of-its-kind deal between a fast food chain and a beverage maker. The flavor was made to complement's the chain's Mexican-inspired food and give it an advantage over its competitors. The flavor was so popular that Pepsi starting selling it seasonally at stores about a decade later.

Notably, Boston Beer's current CEO Dave Burwick was Pepsi's chief marketer during that time and the beer company said he was "instrumental" in the flavor's creation. Nearly 20 years later, the flavor still has rabid fans that regularly post about it on Reddit and it has expanded to several different varieties, including sugar free.