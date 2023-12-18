Doritos to offer new boozy "Nacho Cheese" flavor drink

At first blush, the idea of a Doritos-flavored alcoholic beverage sounds awful, but Frito Lay's suggestion of adding it to a bloody mary might be fun.

"Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, introducing their new limited edition nacho cheese flavored distilled alcohol. The new booze uses "vacuum distillation" to extract the flavor from actual chips and infuse the beverage.

SkyNews:

The spirit will offer customers "iconic Nacho Cheese flavour in a bottle", Doritos said on Tuesday. The limited-release 42% alcohol will be made by using real crisps and extracting their "essence through vacuum distillation", a process that operates at lower temperatures in order to "preserve the flavours", the two companies said. Not falling into the traditional categories of gin or whiskey, the companies added the new drink will be best enjoyed in a Margarita, Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned or neat or over ice.

I am guessing this will only be available in the UK. Perhaps the US will get "Cool Ranch."