North Carolina Superintendent bans MLK-themed novel from 10th-grade classes because one parent complained about language

A North Carolina parent admitted his 10th-grade child hears "fuck," "shit," and "god damn" as part of his everyday life, but that kind of language doesn't belong in a "textbook." In this case, the textbook is New York Times #1 best-selling novel Dear Martin by Nic Stone.

When Haywood County Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte received the complaint he pulled the book without having read it or getting a copy.

From Popular Information: