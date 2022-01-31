North Carolina Superintendent bans MLK-themed novel from 10th-grade classes because one parent complained about language

A North Carolina parent admitted his 10th-grade child hears "fuck," "shit," and "god damn" as part of his everyday life, but that kind of language doesn't belong in a "textbook." In this case, the textbook is New York Times #1 best-selling novel Dear Martin by Nic Stone.
When Haywood County Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte received the complaint he pulled the book without having read it or getting a copy.
From Popular Information:
Nolte's approach appears inconsistent with the official policies of Haywood County Public Schools. Under the policy, a parent "may submit an objection in writing to the principal regarding the use of particular instructional materials." (Reeves did email the principal about his objection.) Then the principal "may establish a committee to review the objection" or make the decision themselves. Only if the principal or committee disagrees with the parent may "the decision of the committee or principal be appealed to the superintendent." In this case, Nolte says that he made the decision himself on the same day the complaint was filed. There is no indication that the principal rejected the objection or was even given the opportunity to decide.
Nolte's decision is also part of a larger trend of removing books that deal with marginalized communities based on alleged concerns about profanity.