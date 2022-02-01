A former beauty pageant runner-up is paying kids to go maskless at Target

Miss USA 2009 first runner-up Carrie Prejean Boller is encouraging kids to go maskless, comparing their bravery to Rosa Parks or Martin Luther King, and rewarding them with money. I am unsure how this foolish stand for non-sense in the midst of a pandemic, at a big box retailer, helps with anything.

RollingStone:

"You're a leader," Prejean Boller says, continuing to hold the child's gaze. "You're the next Rosa Parks. You're the next Martin Luther King. This is so important that you stand."

The video is part of a series on Prejean Boller's Instagram, where she has a little more than 11,000 followers, encouraging people to defy indoor mask policies and go mask-free in big-box stores in exchange for money. In this series, Prejean Boller and fellow anti-mask activist Patrice Reynolds, who identify themselves as the "muzzle-free patrol," stand in front of a Target sign mandating face coverings indoors before going up to people who are not wearing masks inside Target and giving them $1 bills.