Bomb threats at more than a dozen historically Black colleges on the first day of Black History Month

Today is the first day of Black History Month and in commemoration, racist assholes have called in bomb threats at more than a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The schools were forced to lock down their campuses and/or postpone classes. So far, no bombs have been found. From NBC News:

In addition to Howard [University], the University of the District of Columbia, also in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore, Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Spelman College in Atlanta and Jackson State University and Tougaloo College, which are both in Jackson, Mississippi, all reported bomb threats, according to school officials and social media posts[…]

"Morgan [State University] is one of the most historical and consequential universities in the nation. Our history has been one where we have endured all kinds of challenges and disruptions, but we have always emerged stronger," [university president David K. Wilson] said.

"My message to you this morning is to stay strong, remain resilient, and continue to prepare yourselves to grow the future and lead the world because our nation and world desperately need more leaders steeped in the values we teach here at Morgan," he said. "Those values are Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect. Hate is not one of them!"

Wilson also said that he hoped the "bomb threats to our National Treasure, and to many of our other sister HBCU institutions, will be aggressively investigated by the FBI."