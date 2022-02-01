When Colombian singer Shakira encountered a camera phone for the first time when she was in Japan (20 years ago?), she wanted reassurances that the phone didn't work in America, because she predicted that paparazzi would abuse the technology. But professional paparazzi stuck with SLRs and Shakira got used to picture phones. She might even have one of her own now.
In this old video, Shakira sees a camera phone for the first time
