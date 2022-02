David Crosby has joined his former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates in removing his music from Spotify. He tweeted, "I have not and will not demand anything from Spotify or Joe Rogan …I just don't want my music on there if he's on there so I'm taking mine off …that is not censorship."

By the way, I enjoyed the 2019 documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name. I have always been a big fan of The Byrds, but I didn't know much about Crosby before watching it.