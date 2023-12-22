Spotify's chief mansplainer does an abrupt about-face when told he just called out his cult leader

Watch Spotify's chief mansplainer change his tune when it is pointed out that the joke he just made about Biden was mocking Trump.

This video of Spotify's highest-paid podcaster is like watching a clown show. A former reality TV host who fed people worms makes uninformed jokes about the sitting President of the United States. When told the person who said the dumb thing was his cult leader and that President Biden was just making the same joke the podcaster was going for, suddenly the tables turned. Now the dumb thing isn't so dumb.

This is the conservative playbook these days. What he said on video 2 minutes beforehand isn't what he said. The gaslighting is real.

