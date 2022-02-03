My heart goes out to the unfortunate photographer whose camera, attached to a long lens, went rolling downhill on the snowy slopes at the Winter Olympics in China. Here's NBC's coverage of the most interesting event yet:
Footage of high-end camera rolling down snowy Olympic slope
