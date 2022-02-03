Stop doomscrolling and scroll through Doom

DOOMscrolling is a Twitter bot that posts frames from the classic shooter Doom. More than 15,000 frames will be posted in due course and all you have to do is scroll though it: a welcome break from another kind of doomscrolling.

For whenever you're done sifting through Twitter for the most depressing/terrifying news you can find, and just want to watch demons get shotgunned and chainsawed for a while (arguably a sunnier topic than current events most days).As you might imagine it's a ton of frames (15,000+) so it'll take a couple years before it's all done, but when it is, you'll be able to "speedrun" the entire game by pressing spacebar.