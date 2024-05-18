Minecraft is 15 years old

Minecraft, the voxelated open-world everything game, is 15 years old.

Aren't birthdays just great? I still remember crying hysterically after my cousin blew out all the candles on my cake. Needless to say, my 30th birthday party ended on a somber note. But this isn't about me, because Minecraft is turning 15! Did you start mining back in the good old days, when there was no crafting and you could flood the entire Overworld with one block of lava? Or have you yet to break your first block? Whether you remember Cave Game or you're still wrapping your head around Minecraft, you're invited to the celebration.