Season one of the new podcast "Grim & Mild Presents" is all about the American traveling carnival sideshow

Sideshow, the first season of the Grim & Mild Presents podcast, was recently released on January 7th, 2022. In each season, Grim & Mild Presents will dive deep into history's strangest and most macabre topics. The first season is about America's history of traveling sideshows, a topic that I'm always curious to learn more about. I recently listened to the first episode, which talks about the start of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. You can listen to it here.

Grim & Mild Presents

SEASON 1 of Grim & Mild Presents will give listeners an intimate, back-stage tour through the always-complex and often-misunderstood cultural artifact that is the American sideshow.

Come along as we visit the shadowy corners of the traveling stage, and learn about the people who were at the center of it all. In a place where spectacle was king, we will soon discover that there is always more to the story than meets the eye.