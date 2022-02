British-Zulu musician Nandi Bushell, age 12:

This one is for you Professor Peart. I wanted to try a @rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview where the Professor said Tom Sawyer 'remains so difficult to play'. So I thought I would give it a try. It's actually really fun to play. I really hope I have done the song justice, Professor Pearts' playing is incredible. I hope I got the strength and smoothness balance right. I have a new found love for RUSH now too!