Accused crypto scammer is also a "rapper" and a "Forbes" blogger

Heather Morgan, aka Razzlekhan, and her husband Ilya Lichtenstein were this week charged by the Department of Justice, which suspects them of running a scam that laundered billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency. This discovery comes courtesy of Kevin Collier, who adds that Razzlekhan's website "might be more cursed."

On Twitter, Morgan allegedly identified herself as a "serial entrepreneur," "surreal artist," "rapper," and "also Forbes writer." Indeed, a Forbes contributor page for Heather R Morgan lists numerous posts, including a story titled "Experts Share Tips to Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals." Morgan also appears to have written for Inc. Morgan also developed a rapper persona known as Razzlekhan, dropping several tracks and music videos on YouTube, as first pointed out by NBC News reporter Kevin Collier.

Embedded below is "Versace Bedouin", Razzlekhan's magnum opus.

Razzlekhan is like Genghis Khan, but with more pizzazz No one knows for sure where this rapper's from — could be the North African desert, the jungles of Vietnam, or another universe. All that matters is she's here to stick up for misfits and underdogs everywhere. (We do know that she's descended from a nomadic tribe, though!)

Did you make it through the whole thing?