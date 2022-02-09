Woman found dead, sitting in a chair in her living room, two years after she passed

On Friday, a woman named Marinella Beretta was found dead at her home near Lake Como in northern Italy. She was sitting in a chair in her living. Beretta had been dead at least two years. She was 70 at the time of her passing. From CNN:

Her decomposed body was discovered on Friday by the Como fire brigade following complaints that a tree had fallen in her gardenas a result of overgrown vegetation, Como City Hall press officer Francesca Manfredi confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Como mayor Mario Landriscina has invited the town's residents to attend Beretta's funeral. He told Italian press on Tuesday that the local government would take care of the funeral arrangements.

"I will try to be there and I invite the city to be present," Landriscina said, adding: "This is the moment to be together, and even if this woman had no relatives, we could become her relatives."