GREEN is an ambient album from 1986 by Hiroshi Yoshimura, a pioneer of ambient music in Japan. Besides working on personal projects and performing, he's made music for galleries, museums, buildings, and train stations.

Yoshimura's music is part of the environmental music genre, "Kankyō Ongaku." This genre includes soft electronic melodies paired with nature sounds such as birds, rain, and running water.

His calming album "Green" makes me feel like I'm a growing plant.