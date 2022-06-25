Synthesized Sounds of the Sea marries ambient electronic music and stunning underwater animals

Synthesized Sounds of the Sea is a new project from composer Tomer Baruch — a concept album (with accompanying music videos like the one above), comprised of instrumental synthesizer music, with each song inspired by a different deep-sea creature. Here's how they describe the project in the press release:

Tomer Baruch invents new and often eccentric deep-sea narratives, crafting and carefully matching his analogue, electronic based instrumental songs with beautifully shot videos of the marine world. Octopuses, eels, starfish, dolphins, Hairy frogfish and crabs, are the stars of the accompanying short films and the two new songs, Planaria and The Blanket Octopus, influenced by synth pioneers of the 1960s and 70s, are filled with bleeps, synth sweeps and radiating intensity yet with a pervading deepness, evoking the oceans that has inspired his work.

Synthesized Sounds of the Sea actually began its life as an Instagram page back in 2018, which has since garnered more than 130,000 followers. And it's easy to see why: Baruch found a fantastic Venn diagram overlap of audio-visual ambience. It's soothing, yet stunning at the same time.

The full album drops on all music platforms on July 1. Here's another one: