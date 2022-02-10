School superintendent officially quashes rumor of litterboxes in bathrooms for students "self-identifying as animals"

In Carroll Iowa, school superintendent Casey Burlau sent a letter to students and parents to quash rumors that district "schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals."
Apparently the same rumor has been spread in other school districts around the country. Sounds silly until you understand the horrible reason behind the rumor. From KCCI:
[The Iowa State Education Association] says that the rumor is a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ restroom equality, and that it harms students' mental health.
"It's absurd and it's mean-spirited. And, it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now," Cobb said.