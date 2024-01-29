Almost 30% of Gen Z adults are LGBTQ

Almost 30% of Gen Z adults in the US identify as LGBTQ, according to a new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute. PRRI describes itself as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research at the intersection of religion, values, and public life." The data was collected as part of PRRI's larger study titled "A Political and Cultural Glimpse into America's Future." Worth noting is that the Gen Z sample size was fairly small—around 1,500 people—but the results are interesting nonetheless.

Of those surveyed, 72% of Gen Z adults identify as straight, 15% as bisexual, 5% as gay or lesbian, and 8% as "something else." Comparatively, 96% of Baby Boomers and 93% of Gen Xers identify as straight.

This survey is similar to a Gallup poll last year showing that Generation Z is the queerest of all generations.

"Whether it's at the polls, in marches and rallies, or online, LGBTQ+ visibility matters and Gen Z is a force for change," Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in response to the PRRI survey. "Thousands of LGBTQ+ young people turn 18 each day — and lawmakers should understand there will be repercussions in November for anti-LGBTQ+ political attacks."

