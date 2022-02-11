Ohio mayor: allowing people to go fishing on frozen lakes will lead to prostitution

Craig Shubert, mayor of Hudson, Ohio, thinks that allowing ice fishing shanties on a city lake could lead to prostitution.

"Does someone come back next year and say, 'I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?'" Shubert said. "And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and and the police department involved." Messages seeking comment were left with Shubert on Thursday. Shubert issued a statement to WJW-TV in Cleveland saying his comment about ice shanties and prostitution stemmed from his experience as a television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies that have arrested people for prostitution in shanties.