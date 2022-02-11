Watch an Australian news anchor lose it when his co-host obliviously makes a double-entendre with the word "couch"

The "couch" in "couch grass" (aka Bermuda grass in the US) is pronounced just like the furniture you sit on. Unless you're in Australia — there, apparently, some people pronounce it as "cooch." As does morning-show host Allison Langdon, who, when talking to some grass experts, said, "My cooch is dying."

Her co-host, however, who had perhaps never heard it pronounced that way, but sure knew what the slang "cooch" meant, loses it in a fit of hysterics. She looks perplexed at his reaction, wondering what's so hilarious. "Well, the dog peed all over it," she adds, only exacerbating his uncontrollable laughter.

"I don't understand what's going on with my co-host," she says.

By now the chortling co-host is trying to hide behind a sheet of paper.

Meanwhile, while one of the grass experts, seemingly oblivious to the amusing double entendre, says "the cooch has got good wear and tear," the other expert has trouble hiding his own laughing fit.

Via HuffPost