Here's The Clash playing on June 3, 1980 at Stadio Comunale di Parco Francesco Ruffini, Turin, Italy. As it should be, the quality is as good as a 40-year-old fourth generation dub from one crappy VCR to another onto a VHS tape that previously contained your parents' recordings of Dallas and a couple Movies of the Week.
Watch rare footage of The Clash live in Italy (1980)
