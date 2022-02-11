Watch rare footage of The Clash live in Italy (1980)

David Pescovitz

Here's The Clash playing on June 3, 1980 at Stadio Comunale di Parco Francesco Ruffini, Turin, Italy. As it should be, the quality is as good as a 40-year-old fourth generation dub from one crappy VCR to another onto a VHS tape that previously contained your parents' recordings of Dallas and a couple Movies of the Week.