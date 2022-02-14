DeLorean teases new electric car

DeLorean Motor Company teased a new electric car that the company will seemingly reveal later this year. The video below was also posted the YouTube channel of Italdesign, the design firm co-founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro who designed the original DeLorean. The new DeLorean Motor Company's headquarters will be in Texas at Port San Antonio, the former location of Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio. From MySanAntonio:

The company's new global headquarters and manufacturing hub will facilitate production of its new DeLorean electric vehicle, once "various incentive packages" are approved. Details on the incentive packages were not disclosed. DeLorean's headquarters will bring approximately 450 jobs to San Antonio in executive, management and engineering roles.

Rumor has it that Emmett Brown will be named CTO.