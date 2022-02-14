Uh oh. Junior did another one of his bizarro rants last night, this time forgetting to ever open his eyes. But he was lucid enough to remember one thing: Daddy is listening. "Trump was right," he says towards the end. "Trump was right about everything guys."
Watch Junior perform an angry rant while closing his eyes the entire time
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- don jr
- Dumber
- Junior Trump
Melania a no-show at Trump's 75th birthday event
The former disgraced Boob-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump, had "Happy Birthday" sung to him by Herschel Walker, Indiana congressman Jim Banks, Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert and others at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to celebrate his 75th birthday. Seemingly, a 75th birthday would be a significant milestone, but maybe less so when those closest… READ THE REST
'Army For Trump' ads incite armed militias to intimidate voters in 'election security operation', also Don Jr. doesn't look so good
President Donald Trump's son stars in this new "defend your ballot" ad, and says: "We need every able-bodied man and woman to join Army for Trump's election security operation…we need you to help us watch them." Holy shit. I mean, what else does one even say about these insane nwq Trump-Pence ads, and the curiously… READ THE REST
GOP-led Senate Intel Committee subpoenas Don Jr. over Russia
It finally happened. Junior got his very first congressional subpoena. READ THE REST
Download your favorite videos with Video Keeper, now $17 during our Valentine's Day Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If books were the most significant thing to have ever been invented in ancient times, then videos are today's most important contribution to society. Storing and organizing videos is a modern… READ THE REST
Save an extra 15% off this wireless charging station with this Valentine's Day deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's hard to believe that just seven or eight years ago, you only had one or two gadgets to worry about charging every day. But these days, you feel like you're… READ THE REST
WeVPN here to secure all of your precious info when you're far from home
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a lot to be nervous about in 2022. When you think about it, even doing simple things like opening your trunk causes severe anxiety these days. So it's no shocker that opening… READ THE REST