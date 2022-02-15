Canada anti-mandate protest comms were disrupted by naughty "gay cowboy anthem" Ram Ranch

Embedded above for your NSFW listening pleasure is Ram Ranch, the song of the hour for those disrupting anti-vaccine protestors in Canada. Comms channels used by protestors were repeatedly infiltrated by counter-protestors, who spammed them with Grant McDonald's gay cowboy anthem. On Twitter, Paul McLeod reports from the front lines of Zello, the protestors' live chat platform of choice.
It's worth reading the whole thread. It illustrates well how these people are being grifted by the protest organizers, too.
Update: Rolling Stone has more on the "Ram Ranch resistance".
Katarina says that life in Ottawa — particularly in the downtown area, which is home to many low-income and unhoused populations — has been hell since the trucker convoy. The city's mayor has declared a state of emergency, and life for Ottawans has largely come to a standstill. "We're watching destruction of property, harassment, people getting up in locals' faces and telling them to take their masks off," she says, adding that there have also been reports of assaults from locals in the area. "And there was this huge gaslighting by the media. [Everyone was saying], 'Well, they're just protesters. It's just a peaceful protest."