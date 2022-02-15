Canada anti-mandate protest comms were disrupted by naughty "gay cowboy anthem" Ram Ranch

Embedded above for your NSFW listening pleasure is Ram Ranch, the song of the hour for those disrupting anti-vaccine protestors in Canada. Comms channels used by protestors were repeatedly infiltrated by counter-protestors, who spammed them with Grant McDonald's gay cowboy anthem. On Twitter, Paul McLeod reports from the front lines of Zello, the protestors' live chat platform of choice.

This has gone way off the rails. Actual quote just now: "What is this Ram Ranch people are talking about? Is it somewhere we can go and get our money?" — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) February 14, 2022

It's worth reading the whole thread. It illustrates well how these people are being grifted by the protest organizers, too.

Update: Rolling Stone has more on the "Ram Ranch resistance".