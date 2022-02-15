Cylobian Sunset is an electronic album by Cylob from May 27, 1996. Cylob aka Chris Jeffs is a British musician often associated with Aphex Twin, who signed Jeffs to his label "Rephlex" in 1993. I like listening to this beautiful album when I go for long drives by myself. It makes me feel like I'm wandering around on a strange planet, and it also makes me want to dance like an alien.
My ears smile when I listen to Cylobian Sunset
