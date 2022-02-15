Portugal's Pena Palace, a Romanticist castle located in São Pedro de Penaferrim, in the municipality of Sintra, is home to these many grotesques. Beware, visitors: they are watching you. I imagine that they all come alive late at night, and talk to one another. I also have this strange urge to hand-feed snacks into their gaping mouths. I wonder what types of things they would like to eat.
There are many faces peeking at you at Pena Palance
