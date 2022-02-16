P.J. O' Rourke dead at 74

The only funny conservative is dead. P.J. O' Rourke, a legendary satirist and wit, had lung cancer.

He defied the leftward trend of American humour – particularly the "gonzo" style of irreverent journalism popularised by writers like Hunter S Thompson – by offering a more conservative, but equally cutting and iconoclastic, critique of the nation's culture and politics.

It's never too soon. O'Rourke would be amused to see how quickly the bland, genial venerations of his work fade to alarm at how nasty it was outside of the classic quotes—all those "hoo boy I didn't remember that one" moments which ensure that the eulogies will be the last word. It's been recently noted by learned men that death no longer deifies authors but collapses their reputations into the footnotes; in P.J.'s honor I propose we name this process after him before everyone forgets.