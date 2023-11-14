Maryanne Trump Barry, former judge and sister of former President, dead at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of former President Donald Trump, is dead at 86. Barry, a federal judge, retired to end an inquiry into the sham companies she and her brother used to avoid inheritance taxes on more than $1bn of wealth transferred to them by their parents; she nonetheless described her brother as a liar with "no principles."

According to the Times, citing records and interviews, Donald Trump and his siblings "set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents," and properties were transferred to him and his siblings using questionable tax planning. Although the Times did not explicitly list which of the siblings were involved with the "sham corporation," the report suggests all Trump siblings, including Barry, had at least benefited from the scheme.

After the Times report was published, a judicial panel launched a civil misconduct inquiry into Barry in response to four citizen complaints. Barry's voluntary retirement in April 2019 ended the review that was prompted by claims based on the Times report.