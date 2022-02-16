Watch "Possibly in Michigan," a musical horror film about two women who are stalked through a shopping mall by a cannibal

Possibly in Michigan is a 1983 musical horror film by artist Cecilia Condit about "two young women who are stalked through a shopping mall by a cannibal named Arthur. He follows them home, and here the victims become the aggressors. It is a story of friendship, courage, frailty and fears that will not go away".

I was instantly transfixed by this film when I first saw Arthur the cannibal lurking around the mall with his uncanny, gaping mouth. His face is burnt into my mind. I've never seen a musical as strange as this one, and I loved every minute of it. You can view Condit's website here.

"Since 1981, Condit's videos have created heroines whose lives swing between beauty and the grotesque, innocence and cruelty, youth and fragility. Her work puts a subversive spin on the traditional mythology of women in film and the psychology of sexuality and violence. Exploring the dark side of female subjectivity, her "feminist fairy tales" focus on friendships, age, and the natural world (BIOGRAPHY — Cecelia Condit)."