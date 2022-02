Kandiss Taylor is a Republican in the running to be the next governor of Kansas, a position currently held by Democrat Laura Kelly. Taylor's slogan? "JESUS GUNS BABIES."

"Jesus guns babies" is a hell of a campaign slogan. pic.twitter.com/cS6UzO3UgR — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 17, 2022

Her website currently looks a bit odd, too (below)—presumably due to an inappropriate font stack, or perhaps the intercession of Elder Gods.