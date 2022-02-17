Mattel's lawyers kick superfans off YouTube and Instragram

Some toy reviewers have been banned from social media because Mattel is mad at them for posting images of toys that were not officially available in the U.S. yet.

Imagine coming across Cringer in real life and you're all happy, and you think, oh, cute kitty, and then, as you go to pet him, he changes to Battle Cat and you maybe wonder if he's really Copy-Cat, er, Dupli-Cat, because he immediately seems kind of scary, rather than fabulously cool and amazing?

Now imagine that Laura Legends and RetroBlasting appear and use the power of social media.

Now that it has angered a large segment of the toy collecting community, what is Mattel's next move?