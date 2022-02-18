Disney's super cheesy attempt to make the Galactic Starcruiser interesting

In a desperate attempt to revive hope for its extremely expensive, "immersive" Star Wars theme hotel, The Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser, Disney is hocking a novel about Han and Leia's honeymoon on the seemingly doomed fake space cruise ship.

After several instances of disastrous marketing, ever canceling reservations, and an absolute lack of enthusiasm from even Star Wars most diehard fans, Disney wants you to know that not long after defeating the Empire at Endor, Han and Leia decided to celebrate their love on something that looks more like a Star Trek Enterprise-D or Voyager ripoff than anything in the Star Wars universe.

