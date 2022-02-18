Gallery of Apple Macs that could have been

Ben Syverson is regaling Twitter with a handsome collection of Apple Macs that could have been. Some of these got tantalizingly close to production! Pictured here is a model described as Steve Jobs' "Hail Mary" after the original Mac saw lean sales and he found himself about to be turfed out of the company he helped create. By the time it was ready, CEO John "Sculley was scared off by the multi-OS model, open hardware standard, and—presumably—the association with Steve."