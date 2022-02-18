Watch: Child in tiny car brings rugby ball to field but refuses to hand it over in comical video

Carla Sinclair

A very young rugby helper who goes by "Whizzy Rascal" lived up to their name yesterday at a match in England. Driving a tiny toy car, Whizzy was sent onto the field to deliver a ball, but the tot went off script and kept driving — and driving — passing the referee twice but never giving up the ball. The ride was just too much fun for this crowd-pleasing mascot.