Watch John Paul Jones play bass on new version of "When the Levee Breaks"

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones remotely teamed up with musicians from around the world to perform the 1971 hit "When the Levee Breaks" for charity.

From Rolling Stone:

Sebastian Robertson (who also plays guitar on the song) and Mark Johnson produced the video and new version as part of Playing for Change's Song Around the World initiative. All funds generated from the song will benefit the charity partners of Peace Through Music, including Conservation International, American Rivers, WWF, Reverb and the Playing For Change Foundation.

Here's Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe, who wrote the song in 1927: