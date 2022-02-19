A new ad for 'Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser' suggests we need to do a lot of homework to enjoy this expensive vacation

In an attempt to restore rapidly fading interest in Disney's super expensive, marginally immersive, Star Wars hotel a lot of tie-in material has been developed. Comic books, novels, and a backstory that seems sloppily engineered to cover complaints the ship doesn't look very "Star Wars."

If my 45 some odd years of Star Wars fandom hasn't prepared me to enjoy a Star Wars experience, I am pretty sure that experience is not for me. I eagerly await lots of new Star Wars media and have no interest in this.